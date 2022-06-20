ZooKeeper Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $3.74 million and $255,658.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00110712 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 89.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.87 or 0.00964258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00088131 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00487240 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 186,065,785 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars.

