Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.42.

ZM opened at $110.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.63 and a 200 day moving average of $131.64. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $747,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $213,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,609 shares of company stock worth $5,505,787. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

