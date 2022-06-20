Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.55 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.92 EPS.

Shares of ZM opened at $110.00 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. FBN Securities decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.42.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $251,972.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,609 shares of company stock worth $5,505,787 in the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

