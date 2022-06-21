ACENT Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One ACENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $293,550.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ACENT has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,693.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002416 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

