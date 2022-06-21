AMEPAY Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. AMEPAY has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.70 or 0.00820076 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00071175 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014494 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

