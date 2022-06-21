Anyswap Trading 5.4% Lower This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $62.85 million and $499,242.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.37 or 0.00016422 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004865 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00105983 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.00833921 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00089773 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.48 or 0.00503968 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.