Biswap (BSW) Reaches One Day Volume of $20.37 Million

Biswap (BSW) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Biswap has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Biswap coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001601 BTC on major exchanges. Biswap has a market cap of $88.72 million and $20.37 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004881 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.43 or 0.00823001 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00075385 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014919 BTC.

Biswap’s total supply is 270,849,559 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

