Bitball Treasure Price Tops $18.74 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 50.1% against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.74 or 0.00090040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $8.43 million and $101,201.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000315 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004232 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a coin. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

