Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $63.40

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $63.40 or 0.00308777 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $173.34 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,532.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.76 or 0.00578403 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,084,883 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

