Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 10,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 67,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

About Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL)

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

