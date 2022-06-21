Carry (CRE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.31 Million

Carry (CRE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $35.95 million and $3.31 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carry has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00048118 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00013788 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000134 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

