Carry Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.27 Million (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $37.65 million and $4.27 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00047441 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00013752 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000827 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

