Castweet (CTT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $646.00

Castweet (CTT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $48,994.01 and $646.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Castweet Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

