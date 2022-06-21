Ceres Price Tops $25.99 on Major Exchanges (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Ceres has a total market cap of $143,275.18 and $536.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can now be bought for about $25.99 or 0.00125614 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ceres has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

