China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.03

Shares of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.
Separately, HSBC cut shares of China Resources Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49.
About China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY)
China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.
