Convex Finance (CVX) Trading Up 6.3% This Week

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.33 or 0.00020939 BTC on major exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $275.32 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.70 or 0.00820076 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00071175 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014494 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,620,319 coins and its circulating supply is 63,539,733 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

