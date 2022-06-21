COVA (COVA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

COVA (COVA) traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. COVA has a market capitalization of $27,600.84 and $95.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COVA has traded 98.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

