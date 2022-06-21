CryptoFlow Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $227,657.51 and $341.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 67.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.07 or 0.00823980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00070896 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014491 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.