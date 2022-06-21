Cryptonovae (YAE) Reaches One Day Volume of $33,969.00

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $33,969.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 68% against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00824634 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00074725 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,201,348 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

