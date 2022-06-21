Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Insider Jama Pitman Sells 1,298 Shares

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) insider Jama Pitman sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $13,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DCPH traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. 1,205,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,892. The company has a market cap of $822.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.40. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

