DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0522 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $80.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000318 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001810 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,692,764 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

