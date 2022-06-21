DragonVein Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $797,906.16 and $472.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,563.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.24 or 0.00574990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00306639 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.