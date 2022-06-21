DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Tops $1.20 on Major Exchanges

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00023283 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00013691 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004885 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000965 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

