Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00). Approximately 1,934,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,155,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £5.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

