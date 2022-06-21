EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Trading Up 3.7%

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (CVE:EHT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 24,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 109,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15.
About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT)
See Also
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.