eosDAC Trading Up 8.8% This Week (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eosDAC has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. eosDAC has a market cap of $349,226.61 and approximately $160.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eosDAC alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

eosDAC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.