Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $76.62

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.62 and last traded at $78.43, with a volume of 230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.45.

ERFSF has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($131.58) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($131.58) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.46.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

