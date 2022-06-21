EvenCoin (EVN) Market Capitalization Reaches $20,427.41

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $20,427.41 and $48,543.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 59.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00270998 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002785 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000619 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.55 or 0.01827602 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006448 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.