EverRise (RISE) Trading Up 14.7% This Week

EverRise (RISE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One EverRise coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. EverRise has a total market capitalization of $27.02 million and $38,169.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EverRise has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Get EverRise alerts:

EverRise Coin Profile

EverRise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

