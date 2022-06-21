Filecoin (FIL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.22 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.52 or 0.00026869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $169.94 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 221,812,015 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

