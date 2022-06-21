Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) Shares Up 0%

Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT – Get Rating) shot up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.70 and last traded at $72.70. 2,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.70.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average is $72.70.
