Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.75

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 439005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTBIF. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.52.
About Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
