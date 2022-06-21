HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,704. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.63 million, a P/E ratio of 93.95, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.46.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 20.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 109,370 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 68,047 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in HealthStream by 165.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 64,073 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HealthStream (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

