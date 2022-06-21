Idena (IDNA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $59,793.00

Idena (IDNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. Idena has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $59,793.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 86,334,138 coins and its circulating supply is 60,476,903 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

