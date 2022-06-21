Idle (IDLE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

Idle (IDLE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Idle has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $2,264.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.70 or 0.00820076 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00071175 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014494 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,312 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.