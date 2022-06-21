Innova (INN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $240,744.24

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, Innova has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Innova has a total market capitalization of $240,744.24 and approximately $10.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can now be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

