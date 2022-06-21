Insider Buying: NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) President Buys 5,029 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) President James D. Dondero acquired 5,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $123,914.56. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 5,029 shares in the company, valued at $123,914.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NREF traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,919. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $301.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 551.26 and a quick ratio of 551.26.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 6,458,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,956,000 after buying an additional 4,774,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 27,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 30,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 146,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 60,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

