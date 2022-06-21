Insider Selling: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Sells 6,665 Shares of Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,963. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equity Residential to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

