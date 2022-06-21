JUST Price Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $210.72 million and $67.42 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00822349 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00075298 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014625 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

