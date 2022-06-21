Katalyo Hits Market Capitalization of $208,365.13 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $208,365.13 and $95,937.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004897 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 70.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00818658 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00073923 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014600 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

