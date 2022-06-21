KZ Cash Price Up 69.9% Over Last Week (KZC)

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded 69.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $1,281.80 and approximately $4.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004348 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00651333 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005121 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00168814 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.