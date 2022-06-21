LHT (LHT) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

LHT (LHT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. LHT has a market cap of $58,794.38 and approximately $3.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LHT has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007579 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000691 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000429 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000200 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars.

