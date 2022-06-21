Maecenas 24-Hour Volume Reaches $205.00 (ART)

Maecenas (ART) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Maecenas has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $61,746.10 and $205.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

