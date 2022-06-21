Metronome Trading Down 22.7% Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00003726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $10.77 million and $20,600.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004859 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.63 or 0.00824908 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00076226 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014444 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,196,506 coins and its circulating supply is 14,051,932 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

