MIR COIN (MIR) Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges

MIR COIN (MIR) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $16,450.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004799 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.02 or 0.00818129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014226 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

MIR COIN Coin Trading

