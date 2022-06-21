MVL (MVL) Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week

MVL (MVL) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. MVL has a market capitalization of $100.64 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One MVL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,352,958,863 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

