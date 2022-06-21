Nerva Hits Market Capitalization of $84,459.48 (XNV)

Nerva (XNV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Nerva has a market cap of $84,459.48 and $30.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nerva has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004859 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004863 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.32 or 0.00818617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00076058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004864 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,679.29 or 0.99980233 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Nerva Profile

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org

Buying and Selling Nerva

