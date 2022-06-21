Quant Market Capitalization Reaches $672.30 Million (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $672.30 million and $57.51 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be bought for $55.69 or 0.00270998 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

