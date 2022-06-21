Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.52 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $17,636.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,965.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,128.06 or 0.05380611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00026655 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00254667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.68 or 0.00566068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00076990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00573401 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,345,764 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.