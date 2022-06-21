Ravencoin Price Hits $0.0213 on Major Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $222.84 million and $10.75 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004865 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00105983 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.00833921 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00089773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002393 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,532.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

